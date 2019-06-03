When it comes to making something better, sometimes it helps to look at how other people are tackling the same problem. Sports teams frequently try to copy a winning formula, whether it is hiring away a coach that works for the other team or going after a coach that has a similar style. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but it is usually a good idea to model your organization after a successful one.
That is what makes last week’s fact-finding trip by community leaders to Macon so key for the future of downtown Brunswick. The leaders rode nearly four hours in a bus to see what Macon has done to help revitalize its downtown area.
The Golden Isles contingent met with members of the Community Foundation of Central Georgia and NewTown Macon on the trip. One of the trip’s moderators, Robbo Hatcher, said more has happened in downtown Macon in the last five years than in the past 50. Something that could spark that kind of turnaround is of keen interest to our community stakeholders.
The president of NewTown Macon, Josh Rogers, said the city offered incentives to lure new businesses to move downtown with no success. They switched tactics when that didn’t work and focused on creating lofts on the upper stories of buildings with businesses on the ground floor. They have renovated some vacant storefronts into apartments.
Downtown Macon now has more than 600 rental lofts with more planned as demand for the lofts increases.
We have seen some of this begin to happen in downtown Brunswick. Some developers are in the process of turning of vacant buildings into apartments. There are also new businesses, restaurants and establishments that have opened recently or will open soon that will help attract people to downtown Brunswick.
To keep that trend going, city and business leaders need to focus on ways to help bring more housing to the downtown area. More lofts and other apartments will bring in more people to live in downtown Brunswick. The more people there are living downtown, the greater the need will be for businesses like grocery stores and more restaurants.
We would like to see the city government do more to incentivize building more housing in Brunswick. If we can find ways to help developers build new lofts or convert existing buildings, that could provide the spark to kick the revitalization of downtown into a new gear.
There is the chance that what worked in Macon won’t work here. The same way a team that hires a coach from a successful team doesn’t automatically become successful, running the exact playbook may not help Brunswick.
What needs to be done is to find a way to apply what worked for Macon, so that it can work for Brunswick. That may mean changing up a few things to fit more to Brunswick’s needs. The most important thing though is to get everyone pulling in the right direction. There are no places for egos when it comes to a project like this. Everyone has to be in it for the greater good of Brunswick, and not themselves, for it to work. That’s one of the things that has made Macon’s turnaround so successful.
If we can’t work together, then everyone’s dreams for a revitalized downtown Brunswick will die.