Money can be a divisive topic even among people who love and care for each other. It doesn’t take a lot of money to cause problems in a relationship, be it family, friends, coworkers or acquaintances.
When you add the millions and millions of dollars at stake between the city and county governments in the upcoming Local Option Sales Tax negotiations, then you can see how friction could build between the two government entities.
The relationship between the city and the county has been downright frosty at times. One of the reasons for the cold relationship in the past has been these LOST negotiations.
The city and county have been on better footing in the years after the last LOST talks. When Wayne Neal was chairman and when Cornell Harvey was mayor, they held a quarterly unified breakfast sponsored by the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce to meet with community stakeholders and discuss key issues.
The city and county also worked together on matters of public safety like security for the trial of the three men who were found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery and working together to try to quell the recent incidents of gun violence.
County Commission Walter Rafolski also donated one-fourth of his $1 million allotment from the county to support improvements to city initiatives such as City Squares and sidewalk improvements.
The relationship between the city and county is on better footing right now, but if there is anything that can put a crack in it’s money. That’s why we urge both city and county leaders to go into the upcoming LOST negotiations with an open mind and a non-combative mindset to help make this process as smooth as possible.
There will no doubt be disagreements between the two sides, and that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The city should be pushing for what it thinks is best for the city, and the county should do the same for itself. That doesn’t mean these negotiations have to be antagonistic.
Both sides should be able to present their reasons for the money they want in a civil manner. When differences arise, it should be discussed in the same civil manner.
If the two sides can’t reach an agreement within 60 days of negotiations beginning, then a mediator will settle the differences. City Manager Regina McDuffie told city commissioners at a retreat over the weekend that mediation should be avoided.
She is right. Let’s hope that the LOST negotiations go as smoothly as possible and in the end, the agreement is a boon to all citizens.