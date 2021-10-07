The Georgia Department of Safety unveiled an alarming situation during a recent sit down with a state Senate study committee. There has been a 60 percent reduction in the number of state trooper applications over the last 18 months, department chief of staff Josh Lamb informed the committee.
That’s not all. Right now, the state Department of Public Safety has 745 troopers and 223 motor-carrier officers. The numbers are the lowest they’ve been during his 24 years of service with the department, Lamb noted.
In 2020 alone, retirements, resignations and terminations cost the department 87 troopers. This has happened during a time when retention is as big a challenge as recruitment, he said. “We’re having a tough time getting them into the front door and an equally tough time keeping them from leaving through the back door,” he lamented to the Senate committee.
This is a frightening revelation, especially to communities like Brunswick and the Golden Isles. There’s the highly trafficked Interstate 95 for the GSP to patrol, as well as the network of four-lane highways connecting the coast to the rest of the state and beyond. There is also Jekyll Island, where state troopers serve as local law enforcement.
Raising the starting salaries of state troopers to $47,350 from $36,832 has failed to yield much change, the committee was told. Among other things, the department is competing with higher salaries offered by some police departments around the state. In a desperate attempt to draw more recruits, the Department of Highway Safety shortened the length of trooper school for prior-sworn officers. Their training was reduced to 13 weeks from 34 weeks.
Despite the department’s best efforts, the turnover rate remains high — 22%. It’s been that way the past two to three years, the chief of staff reported.
COVID-19 and rising crime rates are among the culprits here. The impractical and foolish movement of defunding police rippling across the nation also likely has had a hand in the department’s manpower woes.
Whatever the cause or causes, the report by chief of staff Lamb does not bode well for highway safety in Georgia’s 159 counties. It’s an urgent matter that should be addressed by Gov. Brian Kemp and the state legislature. And the sooner, the better.