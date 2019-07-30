When the SEC spring meetings took place in May, a few eyebrows were raised when Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart implied that the future of the annual Georgia-Florida rivalry contest may not be in Jacksonville.
What Smart said at that time was that he was “always looking to see what you can do to make your program better. Nothing is off the table, but nothing has been decided.”
The situation came up again earlier this month at SEC Media Days where Smart and Florida head coach Dan Mullen both weighed in on the subject with neither really saying much.
Smart stayed on point with his earlier comments.
“I’m for what’s best for the University of Georgia and as a group and as a staff and as administration, and we’ll look at that internally and make the decisions based on what is best for our student-athletes and what is best for the university,”Smart said.
It is still hard for us to see how playing the game in Jacksonville is a detriment to Georgia. Yes, they do potentially lose a home game that recruits could be on campus for, depending on scheduling, but what damage that does to recruiting is an unknown quantity. Circumstantial evidence, i.e. the last few years of recruiting rankings, would suggest that playing in Jacksonville doesn’t have an effect on recruiting.
What is known and quantified is that Georgia-Florida weekend is a big deal for the Golden Isles. Scott McQuade, president of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, told The News last week that Georgia-Florida weekend is “undoubtedly one of our highest traffic weekends in the Golden Isles.”
McQuade added that the numbers from that weekend are the kind typically seen during the peak summer season. More importantly, the weekend provides a shot in the arm to area businesses such as hotels, restaurants and others during a time of the year that is typically more quiet.
Since 1933, Jacksonville has been home to one of college football’s best traditions. Even when you take the economic impact out of it, the game just wouldn’t be the same somewhere else. We hope that this talk is nothing more than idle chatter, and the game remains in Jacksonville for many more years.