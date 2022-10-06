Frightening. That adequately describes the information presented this week by Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste in addresses to the Tri-Area Association on Monday and the Police Advisory Panel meeting Wednesday.
Donning the title of police chief 14 months ago, Battiste is still struggling to fill all available positions on the county police force. The Glynn County Police Department is trying to hire 25 more officers. The department is budgeted for 132 but to date has only 107 filled.
Of course, the Glynn County Police Department is not the only law enforcement agency in Georgia or anywhere else in the nation experiencing this problem. Close to home, the Brunswick Police Department is strapped by the same dilemma.
Chief Battiste blames a number of factors for the chilling personnel deficit, including the explosion of a negative attitude toward law enforcement in recent years. Calls to defund the police across the nation and disturbing efforts to falsely paint them as monsters with guns does wonders for morale, don’t you know. Suddenly, defending themselves in life-threatening circumstances is wrong, though not in our book.
Fortunately for this community, the shortage of officers is of little hindrance to police. The departments have not lost their ability to serve and protect. Arresting criminals wanted for serious offenses and participating in Operation Coastal Flood, where local police and sheriff’s deputies assisted U.S. marshals in rounding up men and women wanted on felony warrants, are a testament to their unaltered effectiveness. It is what good leadership and quality police officers gets you.
How much longer short-staffed law enforcement agencies can continue to police this growing community without showing signs of wear and tear is still a concern. At least it should be to city and county commissioners.
Does either really foresee the day, especially given the dearth of employees in just about every field and business here and elsewhere, when either or both police departments will operate with a full complement?
Elected officials who subscribe to realism will not.
This is why it is important that decision-makers — city and county commissioners and Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump — must put their heads together and find a solution that will guarantee solid police protection in this community for years to come. The stakes could not be any higher when public safety is on the line.