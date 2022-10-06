Frightening. That adequately describes the information presented this week by Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste in addresses to the Tri-Area Association on Monday and the Police Advisory Panel meeting Wednesday.

Donning the title of police chief 14 months ago, Battiste is still struggling to fill all available positions on the county police force. The Glynn County Police Department is trying to hire 25 more officers. The department is budgeted for 132 but to date has only 107 filled.

More from this section

GCPD chief speaks to Tri-Area Association

GCPD chief speaks to Tri-Area Association

Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste told the Tri-Area Association it’s a tough time to be in law enforcement as the country goes through political, spiritual, moral and socioeconomic changes.