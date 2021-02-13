City and county officials who are responsible for planning for the future of Brunswick and the Golden Isles are urged to heed the warnings and advice of experts. It’s time for them to increase their focus, energy and efforts on an issue that most other communities bounded by an ocean or a river or both began taking seriously years ago.
It’s time to face these two facts: the climate is changing and producing more catastrophic events in the United States and worldwide, as the Golden Isles has experienced itself in recent years; the polar ice caps are melting resulting in rising seas, an undeniable phenomenon causing problems for property owners and motorists across the county. Here’s another harsh reality: property owners in communities in flood zones that do the least to prepare for rising seas will pay the most for federally subsidized flood insurance.
Politicians everywhere continue to growl and hiss over theories of what’s behind climate change. Many pooh-pooh claims that industrialized nations are causing or accelerating it. Some dismiss warnings that it’s even happening. Others believe it is entirely cyclic and cannot be altered by science.
What gets lost in all the contentious babble is the fact that oceans are indeed rising and communities are flooding. Ocean creep is real, and unless Brunswick and Glynn County commissioners get to work, more property owners are going to experience losses due to flooding followed by unaffordable insurance rates.
In today’s newspaper is the second of a two-part series on sea rise. Information includes what some communities are actually doing to protect property and people. While it seems like Brunswick and Glynn County are idling in the planning stage, officials elsewhere are aggressively pursuing state and federal funds to elevate main arteries that flood and add features to their landscapes to bolster defenses.
Among those actively engaging in a defensive strategy is Tybee Island. And as Rep. Buddy Carter notes in today’s article, owners of residential and commercial property on the island have saved a bundle. Taxpayers have collectively saved “millions of dollars,” Rep. Carter points out.
Other cities and counties can do the same. Instead of poor-mouthing about being unable to afford this or that, they can do what Tybee Island and others have done and are still doing. They can apply for grants available through government agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency for funding of worthwhile flood-protection projects.
People have a lot invested in their homes and properties in Brunswick and Glynn County. It would be a shame to just sit back and watch it wash away.