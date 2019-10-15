One of the great things about a local newspaper is that we get to shine a light on the greatest achievements of our local residents. A good portion of those moments happen under the lights of a ball field or inside a gym.
Nothing brings a community together like sports. Fans put aside their differences, unless that difference is their favorite team, to pull for our local squads. But the benefits of sports go beyond community involvement.
For our high school athletes especially, sports provide a training ground for what the real world is like. They have to work together with their teammates not only to succeed individually, but for the entire team to reach its goal. Having that skill translates across a multitude of jobs and careers if they don’t make it as a professional athlete.
The Isles is lucky to have played a hand in producing some talented professional athletes. We hope all of you tuned in to Monday Night Football to watch three of Brunswick’s best make up almost the entire starting secondary of the Detroit Lions as they clashed with division rival Green Bay.
Former Brunswick High talents Darius Slay, Justin Coleman and Tracy Walker have been trouble for defenses. While Slay and Coleman have been the steady veterans you would expect, Walker has grown into his role as a starter. Going into Monday’s game, the second-year pro led Detroit in tackles and is tied for the team lead in interceptions with Slay.
Of course, Glynn Academy is also well-represented right now on the national stage, just in a different sport.
Glynn graduate and St. Simons Island native Adam Wainwright has been dealing in the Major League Baseball playoffs. While I’m sure Braves fans in the area are upset that Atlanta didn’t advance, you can take solace in the silver lining that at least Wainwright is still chasing his World Series dreams with the Cardinals.
In two starts so far this postseason, Wainwright has pitched 15 innings and struck out 19 in that span while walking only three batters and giving up three earned runs. After dealing with some injury issues last year, it’s great to see Wainwright back on the mound and confusing hitters once again.
Of course, we also have plenty to celebrate at the high school level.
The Glynn Academy volleyball team continued to show its strength over the weekend by winning the Region 2-6A tournament. The Lady Terrors will be the No. 1 seed out of the region for the Class 6A state tournament. The Brunswick High volleyball team also advanced to the playoffs as the region’s No. 4 seed.
In softball, Brunswick and Glynn both advanced to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs last week and begin play today in their second-round matchups.
We wish all the players and coaches luck as they chase their state title dreams. Even if a title isn’t in the cards, we are all proud of the way the Isles’ athletes represent our area.