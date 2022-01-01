Looking ahead in 2022, there are a number of areas of community concern in need of improvement in the very near future. Low-hanging fruit includes public safety and infrastructure.
Shootings in and around the city of Brunswick in recent weeks have residents on edge, and community leaders should be demanding action and results from our public safety agencies. If the results are not forthcoming, elected representatives of the people should find out why.
One doesn’t have to look hard around the community to find roads, bridges, sidewalks, water, sewer and drainage systems in poor condition. In March, voters rejected a three-and-a-half-year, $68.5 million special purpose local option sales tax that elected officials hoped would pay for much-needed upgrades and repairs. That proposal failed by a narrow margin, 53.5% against and 46.5% in favor.
Immediately following the vote, some elected officials chose to lament the loss, suggesting it would impact the poor the hardest and that the projects would be completed eventually and at a higher cost to the taxpayer rather than taking an introspective approach. While The News supported the most recent SPLOST, it should be noted that the first one was not passed until 1985. Elected officials obviously found a way to pay for improvements before SPLOST.
While both public safety and infrastructure should be at the top of any priority list, any New Year’s resolution should be SMART. As the Rev. Steve Temmer told The News, SMART is an acronym for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant or Realistic and Time-sensitive.
In that vein, we recommend the city commit to establishing a master plan for the Oglethorpe block. At the same time citizens voted to reject the SPLOST, they voted to decouple the parcel at the intersection of Newcastle and Bay streets in downtown from the long-beleaguered Oglethorpe Convention Center project, which was itself prescribed in a past SPLOST referendum. Establishing a master plan for the block would meet all the requirements of a SMART resolution.
To the Glynn County Commission, we recommend either dusting off and updating the county’s trails master plan to incorporate the East Coast Greenway or the Rails to Trails program or creating a master plan for the proposed Glynn County Courthouse expansion. Such a plan may have been covered by the rejected SPLOST. Maybe doing so without SPLOST will entice the public to believe the county will follow through quickly and efficiently.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and the Jekyll Island Authority have their hands full with master plans that list various goals. These goals are ready-made New Year’s resolutions.
New Year’s Day is a chance to start anew, and the community is encouraged to make reasonable resolutions that will make 2022 the best one yet. Their government should do likewise.