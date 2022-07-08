With city, county and state police stretched to the limits, roads and highways are becoming less safe. Motorists are driving at excessive speeds, running red traffic signals and passing with little to no regard for the other vehicles around them.
It is not the fault of police. They have their hands full keeping law and order in our neighborhoods and business districts. As stated before, they cannot be everywhere.
That opens highways like U.S. 17 to wanton reckless driving. On most early mornings and on a good many late afternoons, the two-lane stretch comes closer to resembling a drag strip than it does a highway.
Even more dangerous are those who react to the color of yellow in traffic lights as a signal to floor it and zoom through an intersection instead of slowing down and preparing to stop. Wise motorists waiting their turn to go have learned that it pays to pause a few seconds before proceeding through a new green light. Chances are, there will be one or two drivers who are willing to risk their health and even their lives, as well as the lives of others, and accelerate through a red light.
Maybe it is time to go back to a system the city experimented with during the administration of Mayor Bryan Thompson. Cameras were set up at specific intersections and tickets were issued via mail to the registered owner of any car or truck foolish enough to ignore a red traffic signal.
People complained about the cameras, especially parents whose teen sons or daughters were the guilty culprits. For the most part, though, only those receiving citations expressed any bitterness over the use of cameras. Even the mayor himself, he acknowledged, received a ticket in the mail for a “rolling stop” he made at one of intersections monitored by cameras.
The city eventually had the cameras removed. Too bad. Motorists no longer think twice about flying through these intersections under a yellow or red signal.
Police lack the personnel to post an officer at traffic signals all day. How shameful it is to even have to consider watching for speeders and red light runners in vehicles that are supposed to be piloted by responsible drivers. Blowing through an amber or a red light reflects poorly on the individual behind the wheel.
Zipping in and out of traffic to get ahead of a few cars is just as dangerous. People have lost their lives in this community because of such recklessness.
Drive with some sense. Obey the traffic laws. Highways are dangerous enough as it is.