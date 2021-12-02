The men and women policing our streets, enforcing our laws and protecting us from criminals are increasingly becoming moving targets. Just recently, a police officer was shot while responding to a domestic dispute in Clayton County on Tuesday, and two investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant Wednesday.
The two wounded deputies were still alive when transported to the hospital Wednesday morning. The police officer answering the domestic call was not so lucky. He died from the gunshot wound he received. So did two women targeted in the domestic disturbance call, as well as the man who shot and killed them and shot a 12-year-old boy in the face.
There are a lot of dangerous people out there, individuals who have zero respect for life and even less respect for the laws that protect us.
Communities in this state and nation can thank their lucky stars that there are still men and women who are brave enough to serve as peace officers.
Question is, what can be done to maximize their protection against human predators?
This is a question that ought to be answered by each individual city and county. To wait for a state or federal response would be putting their safety in the hands of politicians. Parents in Brunswick and Glynn and in surrounding cities and counties would not want that for their sons and daughters. Neither should the rest of us.
On behalf of these courageous officers, we implore city and county commissioners to consider options for improving their safety. No one can absolutely ensure their safety.
There are, however, ways to lower the risk of them falling victim in the line of duty.
Commissioners ought to ask the police chiefs for advice and recommendations. Most of them have years of experience in police work. They know better than any politician in Atlanta or Washington how best to protect the men and women in their command. Better equipment, additional police officers and enhanced training at facilities like the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center are a few options worth considering.
As always, it is better to act than to react, especially when lives are at stake.