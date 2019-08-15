You don’t need us to tell you that being a soldier is a calling that comes with extreme risks. Most people understand that. Truth be told, words can’t do justice when describing what the men and women of our armed forces go through.
The horrors some experience leave them scarred when they return home. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a real and pervasive problem that affects many of the soldiers. It’s also a disorder that can be tough to treat.
Nobody knows this more than David Sharpe. The veteran found himself struggling with PTSD when he returned home. That led him down a dark path that almost ended with him taking his own life, but a pit bull puppy named Cheyenne helped him turn his life around.
That led Sharpe to found Companion for Heroes in 2009. The organization pairs military veterans and other first responders with rescued companion animals. To date, the nonprofit has helped more than 4,000 people. This past year, the group served more than 560 veterans with 36 of them located in Glynn County.
Of course, it’s not just the lives of veterans that are being helped. The program also provides a new life for animals that have been stuck in shelters. The organization aims to save two lives at once while raising awareness of PTSD, traumatic brain injuries and other challenges faced by veterans.
“I went through my struggle, and started the charity to help others who are in more need than me,” Sharpe said.
The charity attracted the attention of country singer Easton Corbin, who is lending his star power to the initiative. Corbin and Sharpe shot footage that will be shared on Corbin’s social media platforms and website to raise awareness about the work Companion for Heroes is doing.
We hope that Corbin’s endorsement helps shine a national spotlight on a local charity that has helped so many.
That exposure will allow Sharpe and his staff do even bigger things than Companion for Heroes has already done, which would be quite a feat considering the charity’s accomplishments already.
We applaud Sharpe for trying to help his fellow veterans in a way that has a lasting and profound effect. While it is important to help our veterans, Sharpe has also found a way to help shelter animals who are just want to be apart of a loving family and home.
If you would like to help Sharpe’s cause, visit www.companionsforheroes.org to learn more about the organization and how you can help out.