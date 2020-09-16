The generosity of the Golden Isles has been on display more times than we can count. Whether it is coming together to pick up the pieces after a hurricane, reaching out to help families in need or joining the fight against cancers and diseases, the desire to help is always strong in our community.
That support will be needed more than ever this holiday season. The local branch of the Salvation Army is expecting requests this Christmas to exceed previous years. The organization served 360 children in Glynn and McIntosh counties last year and is expecting that number to climb to about 560 in 2020.
Unfortunately, the Salvation Army anticipates a decline in its annual Red Kettle Drive campaign during the time of increased need. The sight of bell ringers at stores and other locations in November and December is a familiar one, but the pandemic has fewer people out shopping.
That and the fact that people carry less cash will affect fundraising efforts.
The Salvation Army isn’t the only organization in need this fall. The United Way of Coastal Georgia is in the midst of its annual campaign as it seeks to raise more than $800,000. That money will go to help agencies working to increase economic self-sufficiency in Glynn and McIntosh counties.
We know the pandemic has made it difficult for some families. But if you have the means to do so, we encourage you to help these two organizations, both of which do so much good in our area.
Money raised through the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive goes to sustaining its shelter, food pantry and social services. It also sponsors the Angel Tree program that secures Christmas gifts for the needy over the holidays. It may need people to help out more than one “angel” this year. Visit www.salvationarmybrunswick.org to find out how you can give back.
The United Way’s campaign will help organizations focused on a variety of areas from health and education to income stability. If you are interested in helping them or for more information, visit www.uwcga.org for more information.
It has been a rough year for a lot of people. If you have the means to help our local organizations lighten the load for local families, please donate. If you have no money to give, consider donating time to their efforts.
Whatever you can give, know that it will be appreciated by a grateful community.