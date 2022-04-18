As the temperature climbs in the Golden Isles, so does the amount of out-of-town license plates filling the parking spots at the beach, area restaurants and the other amenities that attract them to our part of the world every spring and summer. The busy season is officially here.
There is a problem, though, for many of the local establishments that cater to residents and tourists alike — not enough workers.
This is a relatively new problem for local restaurants. Job postings used to get a lot of interest, Sarah Callaway, owner of Sandy Bottom Bagels on St. Simons Island, told The News. Callaway said that a job opening used to get 10 people applying and being able to make the hire the next day. Now, the same posting could stay up for months.
Ever since the pandemic began, finding enough workers to remain open normal hours has been a herculean endeavor. Some businesses have altered their hours, even closing for an entire day that they used to be open.
In search for a solution, a group of local restaurants are combining their efforts into a job fair to help recruit new workers. The fair is slated to go from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at the St. Simons Casino. At least 20 restaurants will be at the fair looking for full-time, part-time and seasonal workers for a variety of positions. The participating restaurants include Sandy Bottom Bagels, Southern Soul BBQ, Sea Island Co., King & Prince Resort, CJ’s Pizza, Brogen’s North, Dorothy’s Cocktail & Oyster Bar, Georgia Sea Grill, Three Little Birds, Mellow Mushroom, Certified Burgers, Certified Pantry, Haylards, Tramici, La Plancha and Chick-fil-A.
If you are currently looking for a job, we urge you to attend the job fair and see what our local businesses have to offer. If you can’t make it to the fair, check online or in person to see what positions are available.
We especially encourage high school and college students to consider applying. Summer jobs serve a valuable experience for young workers who may be starting their first job.
Working at a restaurant teaches young workers valuable skills such as how to interact with customers and work as part of a team that they will be able to carry with them no matter what profession they choose. And who knows, they may discover they have the talent and the passion to stay in the business — perhaps even opening their own restaurant one day.