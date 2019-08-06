When Sweat’s Furniture first opened 60 years ago, the world was a much-different place. Putting a man on the moon was still 10 years away. The U.S. and Soviet Union were in the middle of the Cold War, and television was just beginning to establish itself as the dominant medium in the world.
Today when we talk about manned space missions, it’s about the possibility of going to Mars. The Soviet Union is no more, though Russia still finds a way into our political landscape, and technology allows us to watch TV, or any other kind of videos, from our cellphones.
Throughout the changes over the last 60 years, Sweat’s continues to be a Brunswick institution. That’s not to say there weren’t tough times.
In the late 1970s, some major employers in Glynn Count went out of business as interest rates hit the double digits, the nation dealt with a major energy crisis and Interstate 95 was completed, pushing traffic away from some businesses in the county.
Sweat’s survived through it all. It even held on during the Great Recession a decade ago without having to lay off any of its employees.
“Through the years we’ve seen many gyrations in the economy. We survived it together. We stood with our employees,” said Ward Sweat, who owns the store with his brother Dwight Sweat.
Sweat’s is the personification of what makes small businesses so great. Their dedication to their customers and employees is admirable and something you don’t always get from big chain stores.
Ward and Dwight aren’t content to just rest on their laurels. They are bringing their brand of customer service to mattresses with the opening of Sweat’s Mattress 1st — a store within a store that sells mattresses using imaging technology to match individuals with the perfect comfort fit.
Small businesses like Sweat’s are the linchpin of our economy. We are proud of all the small businesses in the area that are out here every day providing goods and services at fair rates with quality customer service. We want to celebrate your accomplishments with you.
If your business has received accolades, has a new store or branch opening or some other important news you want to share with the community, please send it to us at gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com so we can help spread the word by putting it in our business section that runs every Monday.