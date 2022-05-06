It is no secret that the Golden Isles is looking to bring more businesses to the area. It is the goal of all the stakeholders involved from development authorities to the city and county governments. The problem is we aren’t the only area trying to draw new businesses to the area.
When it comes to this kind of competition, you have to set yourself apart from the rest of the pack. That means having the infrastructure and workforce that businesses need to thrive.
The Golden Isles have a lot of infrastructure advantages that work in its favor to lure in new businesses such as our proximity to a major interstate, major port and various airports. Add in some shovel-ready properties and you have an attractive package for any business looking to expand or relocate.
While those are all good things, sometimes you need a little bit more to stand out. That’s where our local business community comes in.
Our business community is very close-knit. You can see it in groups like our local chapter of 1 Million Cups, which celebrated its sixth anniversary Wednesday. The club is designed to bring entrepreneurs together to share ideas and network. The local club’s rise comes at the same time that more and more businesses are investing in downtown Brunswick, giving an extra layer of support for those new endeavors.
Support can also come from outside the business sector to help solve issues businesses face — like the Isles’ workforce issues. The population of the prime workforce age — people between 25 to 54 years old — has remained static for the last 15 years.
It’s a problem that Coastal Pines Technical College and other stakeholders have been working to solve. The school is planning for an expansion that will double the college’s classroom and lab space. That will help the college meet the needs to train the local workforce.
To that end, Coastal Pines is also asking local businesses what their needs are so the college can evaluate the programs it offers. The Community Needs Assessment asks business owners a variety of questions to get an idea of what their present and future needs are and covers a variety of fields. The survey can be found at ies-pub.coastalpines.edu/surveys/2022_business_and_industry_survey_instrument.cfm.
We encourage all businesses to respond so that the college can get an advantage when it comes to training new workers. If all of us — business leaders, educational leaders, government leaders and others — pull in the same direction, it will help bring more businesses to the Isles.