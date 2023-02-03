The first Wednesday in February was, for a long time, a day to which college football fans looked toward to with the same anticipation as they did game days. National Signing Day was the first day that high school football players could sign with the college of their choice.
Some of the excitement around National Signing Day has diminished in recent years after an early signing day in December was established a few years ago. Don’t let that perceived lack of excitement take away from the accomplishments of those who signed national letters of intent Wednesday. The math shows just how hard it is to make that step.
According to the NCAA, there were an estimated 1,006,013 high school football players in the 2018-19 school year. Of that total, only 73,712 went on to play at some level of the NCAA. That is only 7.3% of high school players.
The odds of making it to the NFL are even lower. Of those more than 70,000 players, only about 1.2% will play on Sundays at the next level.
To be among such a limited class is an achievement worth celebrating. Student athletes have to balance their work in the classroom with the time they put in to get better on the field or the court. Those earning scholarships to play in college not only gives them a chance to continue their football dreams, but they also get a chance to earn a college education and better their lives if they aren’t one of the few who will play in the NFL.
Of course, the Golden Isles has a history of producing some talented athletes that have shined on their sport’s biggest stage. Brunswick High alum Darius Slay is set to start on defense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl next week. Glynn Academy’s Adam Wainwright has had a long and outstanding career as a pitcher with the St. Louis Cardinals.
And you can’t mention local athletic stars without talking about Davis Love III, a World Golf Hall of Fame member with 21 PGA Tour titles, one major title and who is responsible for bringing the RSM Classic to the Isles.
As much as Slay, Wainwright and Love stand out as athletes, their contributions also extend to giving back to the community. Slay works closely with Coastal Outreach Soccer, Wainwright recently donated to help the Golden Isles College and Career Academy and Love’s RSM Classic has donated millions to area charities.
We don’t know if any of the athletes who signed Wednesday or in December will be among the few who make it to the pros, but we wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors.