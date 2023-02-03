The first Wednesday in February was, for a long time, a day to which college football fans looked toward to with the same anticipation as they did game days. National Signing Day was the first day that high school football players could sign with the college of their choice.

Some of the excitement around National Signing Day has diminished in recent years after an early signing day in December was established a few years ago. Don’t let that perceived lack of excitement take away from the accomplishments of those who signed national letters of intent Wednesday. The math shows just how hard it is to make that step.

