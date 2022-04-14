State health officials are right. It is too early in this pandemic to drop our guard entirely. COVID-19 remains afoot and a threat. It is still making people sick and claiming lives.
On Tuesday, for example, after more than a week of going without a single COVID patient in either of its hospitals, Southeast Georgia Health System reported having two, one in Brunswick and one in St. Marys.
The number is low, of course, but it does not reflect the number of people who have the virus but do not require hospitalization. Active cases are still an issue. People are testing positive for COVID every day in the Golden Isles and elsewhere.
Many of the rules rushed into effect during the early days of the pandemic have been unwheeled. They were dismantled either voluntarily due to the diminished number of cases or by force with new laws enacted by the 236 members of the state General Assembly who speak for Georgia’s 10.7 million men, women and children.
State health officials continue to urge the unvaccinated to join the ranks of the vaccinated during this lull. If nothing else, these concerned public servants stress, vaccinated individuals are less likely to experience an extremely rough time with the virus and are less likely to die from complications during a bumpy road to recovery.
Whether one trusts in the vaccine or not, there are a few simple defensive steps everyone can take to protect themselves and keep from becoming one of the infected or fatal cases disclosed daily by health officials. Until COVID completely disappears, it would be in everyone’s best interest to maintain a respectable distance from everyone but family members. When sick and displaying symptoms of COVID, quarantine yourself. Only a rotten individual would knowingly spread the virus to others.
Washing hands after being out in public, especially after touching objects outside of the home environment, is always prudent when there is a possibility COVID could be lurking about.
If travel is on the agenda, study up on your destination in advance. At this time, for example, cities and states are still reporting high numbers of infected individuals. Some even have reinstated formerly dismissed defensive rules. Find an alternative vacation spot or prepare to be selective when choosing activities.
Enjoy life and have some fun this summer, but be careful.