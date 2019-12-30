In preparation for what is sure to be a spirited New Year’s Eve in the Golden Isles, we already wrote about one danger that has unfortunately been rampant in our area in the past — celebratory gunfire. While that issue may be less known, there is another that is all too familiar when it comes to celebrating the end of one year and the beginning of another.
Anyone who frequently looks at police reports, jail intake logs or reads our CrimeScene on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays knows that drinking and driving is a common problem in the area. You can usually find at least one incident a day, and multiple infractions on one day isn’t a rare occurrence.
It is incredibly dangerous to drink and drive on any of the 365 days —or 366 in 2020 — in a year. But New Year’s Eve’s celebratory atmosphere combined with a large majority of the population not having to work the next day is usually a recipe for people to overindulge when it comes to consuming alcohol.
If that is how you want to ring in the New Year, we are not going to judge you for that. Celebrate how you want to celebrate. But if that is your plan, then please plan your celebration accordingly by riding with a designated driver who is not drinking, using a ride-sharing service such as Uber or Lyft or go old school and call a taxi.
It is also important to remember that you don’t have to be approaching alcohol poisoning levels to have your abilities impaired by alcohol. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a blood alcohol concentration level of .02 percent — the equivalent of two alcoholic drinks — can affect your driving with a decline in both visual functions like rapid tracking of a moving target and the ability to perform two tasks at the same time.
The effect drinking has on your driving just gets worse from there. At .05 percent BAC — or about three alcoholic drinks — difficulty steering and reduced response to emergency driving situations occur along with the aforementioned issues. At .08 percent BAC, concentration and controlling the speed of the vehicle become difficult, short-term memory loss starts and your brain has reduced information processing capability.
While we are talking about alcohol, it’s also important to remember that drugs of both the legal and illegal varieties can impair your driving. Please check the warnings for prescription and over-the-counter drugs if you are sick, and please don’t drive if you planning on using some illegal substances.
If you still think that none of this applies to you, that you know how much your body can take or that you have driven home before and nothing happened, we implore you to look at the lives that have been forever changed by people who probably thought the same thing.
According to the CDC, 28 percent of all traffic-related deaths in the United States in 2016 were caused by alcohol-impaired driving crashes. That’s more than 10,000 who had their lives cut short because someone chose to drink and drive. Or maybe the fact that 17 percent of traffic deaths involving children between 0 and 14 years old involved an alcohol-impaired driver will help you change your mind.
There is no reason to risk your safety or the safety of others by driving while impaired this New Year’s Eve. If you want to be around to see the next decade, we encourage you to be smart and let someone sober drive you home if you celebrate too much this New Year’s Eve.