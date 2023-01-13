New development is necessary for a community to grow and thrive. That development, however, can be a detriment to the community if it does not maintain the character and charm that makes a place special.

If you haven’t noticed, Brunswick has plenty of character and charm thanks in large part to the stately live oaks draped with Spanish moss that line the streets and adorn historic neighborhoods. The Brunswick Tree Board discussed this week creating a new tree ordinance to protect large, old trees from developers who seek to clear cut properties as they develop them. City residents from the Marshview Condo Owners Association attended the tree board meeting with concerns about the new apartment development underway at the old Golden Isles Inn site on U.S. 17. The project is ambitious and is set to include 216 apartments, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, according to the concept plan.

