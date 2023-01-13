New development is necessary for a community to grow and thrive. That development, however, can be a detriment to the community if it does not maintain the character and charm that makes a place special.
If you haven’t noticed, Brunswick has plenty of character and charm thanks in large part to the stately live oaks draped with Spanish moss that line the streets and adorn historic neighborhoods. The Brunswick Tree Board discussed this week creating a new tree ordinance to protect large, old trees from developers who seek to clear cut properties as they develop them. City residents from the Marshview Condo Owners Association attended the tree board meeting with concerns about the new apartment development underway at the old Golden Isles Inn site on U.S. 17. The project is ambitious and is set to include 216 apartments, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, according to the concept plan.
The demolition of the eyesore that was the Golden Isles Inn and removing abandoned trailers from the neighboring tract of land is without doubt a plus for the city of Brunswick. No longer will the derelict, abandoned buildings be among the first things people see as they enter one of the city’s primary gateways. What is built in its place, though, must not become an eyesore in its own right.
Although some will have to come down because of years of neglect, there are still many large, attractive, mature trees on the property that will maintain the city’s character and charm while adding value for its owners.
Under the current ordinance, the developer, as city Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter noted in the meeting, must submit a tree survey before cutting down any trees not immediately pertinent to the demolition. That survey must indicate what trees are on the property, which they want to remove and what they will plant to replace them. But developers don’t always follow all the rules and, as we have seen, will sometimes cut first and ask for forgiveness later.
We implore the developer to follow the rules in place and to be thoughtful about the trees that are removed while considering the value and beauty of a serene, shady setting for the development’s tenants.
We also support the tree board’s efforts in creating a new ordinance that will strengthen protections for one of our community’s best assets.