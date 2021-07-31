When it comes to educating large groups of children, turn an ear to the experts. Teachers and administrative staff have the schooling and experience to transform information-starved minds into enlightened adults.
When it comes to protecting the health of large groups of children and adults, listen carefully to those with the medical degrees and the expertise. Take comfort in the fact that they learned a thing or two during eight-plus years of college and countless hours dealing with sickness.
Not everyone is doing that. Under 50 percent of the population in the tri-county area — Glynn, Camden and McIntosh — are vaccinated against COVID-19, despite the urging of knowledgeable health officials and doctors galore to do so. In Camden County, an area reporting a strong re-emergence of the virus, barely 25 percent of the community has been fully vaccinated.
The figures aren’t much higher in the other two counties.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Georgia Department of Public Health and a battalion of health professionals are practically begging residents to avail themselves of every means available to protect themselves and loved ones from this potentially deadly virus. Their strongest recommendations include getting the vaccine and taking every precaution known to science to guard against contagion.
Wearing a protective mask when in public, especially when indoors around large groups of people, heads their list of precautions.
Listen to them. They know what they’re talking about. They are the ones on the battlefield. They are on the front lines of this ongoing fight and are witnessing firsthand the physical strain COVID-19 places on the human body, which is worse for some than others.
Of the three public school systems in the tri-county area, only Camden is making masks mandatory for students, teachers and staff inside campus facilities. At this stage, school systems in Glynn and McIntosh plan to simply pass on the recommendation of health officials.
Other safety protocols will be in effect and school personnel will vigilantly monitor daily roll calls for potential problems. For now, school leaders in the two counties are content with leaving masks optional only.
For the sake of the thousands of students who will be attending school this year, we pray it is the right call.