Watching Hurricane Dorian slowly churn in the Atlantic has been a frustrating process. The storm has taken its sweet time, stalling out to the point where it was moving at 1 mph at one point Monday.
The big problem is that pace makes it hard to predict what Dorian is going to do. Forecasters have done a great job in projecting where they think Dorian will go, but not even the best forecast is exact when it comes to a storm this big. That can lead to fatigue from those who may be in the path of the storm, and storm fatigue can lead to complacency when it comes to evacuating.
That’s why it is important for all Glynn County residents to take evacuation orders seriously. As of Monday morning, an evacuation order has been issued for Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties for residents east of Interstate 95. That started at noon Monday.
We encourage all residents who are able to heed the evacuation order to do so. The unpredictability that Dorian has shown could mean the Isles is in for a rough couple of days. Even if Dorian’s eye wall stays offshore, there is still a good chance the Isles will face significant danger.
The storm has been compared to Hurricane Matthew, which didn’t make landfall in the Isles but managed to do significant damage as the storm’s eye passed offshore in 2016. Matthew was also the first significant Hurricane to affect the Isles since Dora in 1964.
Now that we are looking at our third hurricane in four years, citizens should have an institutional memory of just how bad things can get.
If you want to leave but aren’t sure where to go, please contact the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 to find a shelter location. It’s important to note what you can and cannot bring to shelters.
The Need a Ride program began pick-ups at Lanier Plaza and Harris Teeter on Monday and will resume today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Evacuees will be transported to the nearest inland Red Cross shelter. Pets are allowed to travel with evacuees and must be in a crate and have shot records and supplies for at least three days.
We are praying that Dorian tracks further east and spares the Southeast coastline too much damage. But with all that is uncertain, it is time to take shelter elsewhere until the storm passes. We will be updating the situation at www.thebrunswicknews.com and on our social media platforms on Twitter and Facebook. Stay safe out there.