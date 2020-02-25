Two members of Glynn County’s delegation to the Georgia General Assembly have had a change of heart. They announced Sunday they are putting the fate of the county police department back in the hands of the Glynn County Commission.
A prudent move on the part of Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, and Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island. It would be best for all involved if major decisions — in this instance, whether to pass all duties of law enforcement to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office — was made by the seven individuals elected to the commission rather than the state legislature. The last thing any of us wants or needs in Glynn County is disgruntled police officers patrolling our streets, a likely scenario under a state-forced marriage.
Of course, measures sponsored by Sen. Ligon and Rep. Hogan still had to win over the full House and Senate and gain the signature of the governor. Now, it doesn’t matter. It is no longer a major bone of contention between the two legislators and the Glynn County Commission.
At the same time, The News steadfastly supports the idea of giving the public a chance to weigh in on the issue, even if it is just a straw poll.
Commissioners could do what they wanted with the results. They could paste them on the wall of the commissioner chambers, keep them around for fodder for future debate or act on them sooner rather than later.
The News has always been in favor of a single police force. We continue to maintain that a single police force would be more effective and efficient.
Since the sheriff is a constitutional office, the person holding the elected post would automatically be the chief law enforcer in Glynn County. He or she would be directly hired, via the ballot box, by the voters and answerable to them, not just seven county commissioners.
Put the question on a ballot and see what residents think about a unified police force for all unincorporated Glynn. Truth is, we doubt any commissioner would be surprised by the outcome of the vote.