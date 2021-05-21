There is a critical need for workers in the Golden Isles. “Now Hiring” signs have become almost as prevalent as campaign signs during an election year. The struggle isn’t limited to jobs that are typically seen in a more negative light.
Glynn County is having trouble finding people to fill needed lifeguard spots. Lisa Gurganus, director of recreation and parks for Glynn County, told the county commission Tuesday at a special-called meeting that there was a “critical labor shortage” for lifeguards, a problem that has surfaced in other regions of the nation as well. The county has 21 seasonal lifeguard positions, but only eight applicants have applied.
“We’ve done as much as we can,” Gurganus told the commission. “We have never had this challenge before.”
Considering how busy the beaches on St. Simons Island will be this summer, it is worrisome that there is a shortage in such an important position. With pandemic restrictions loosening, we are expecting an influx of visitors. Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, recently told The News he expects Memorial Day weekend to be one of the busiest on record.
Visitors coming to the Golden Isles may be unaware of how powerful local tides and rip currents can be. The summer is often filled with water rescues for people who ventured out to the sand bar during low tide, only to get stuck out there by the fast-moving high tide.
Lifeguards serve an important function for our area. They keep a watchful eye over the young, the old and everyone in between that seek to enjoy a day at the beach. If there is a problem, they are the first to spring into action. It is not an easy job, but it is one that saves lives.
To fill the gap, Gurganus told the commission there will be roving teams of lifeguards performing their duties. It’s also possible that public safety officials may get overtime pay to work as lifeguards.
There may not be enough time left between today and Memorial Day to fill all available spots, but we encourage anyone who meets the criteria to apply to be a lifeguard. Applicants must be 16 years or older, must have a valid driver’s license and must have valid lifeguard, first aid and CPR designations from the American Red Cross. For more information or to apply, go to www.glynncounty.org and click on the jobs link.
It’s going to be a busy summer at the beach. If you have the qualifications, we ask that you help keep the Golden Isles safe by serving as a lifeguard.