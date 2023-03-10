Even though time moves at a set pace, it always feels like it is moving faster and faster each year. It just seemed like the calendar turned over to 2023, and now we’re already 10 days into March.
While it is technically still winter in the Isles, some people are already thinking about summer. Among them are Paris Wyland-Kuntz, Tyler Diesch and Nicole Fairfield. Why are they focused on summer when spring isn’t technically here yet? It’s because of what they all have in common — lifeguards.
Wyland-Kuntz is the program manager of beach operations for the county’s recreation and parks department, meaning she is responsible for the county’s lifeguards who watch over the county’s beaches from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend every summer. Diesch manages the pool at Neptune Park, and Fairfield trains lifeguards so they can earn their certification from the American Red Cross.
All three are concerned about the number of lifeguards the county will need to man the public beaches and pools this summer.
Fairfield has seen the problem up close as businesses and agencies seek to staff their pools and beaches and told The News that it is a nationwide problem. Last year, the American Lifeguard Association said a lifeguard shortage is affecting about one-third of the country’s public pools and facilities. The association puts the blame on the pandemic, which canceled training courses for two years in some areas and also led people to leave lifeguarding for jobs in the hospitality and retail sector.
Wyland-Kuntz said the shortage of lifeguards was noticeable for the county in 2020 and 2021 when it had issues finding enough of them to fulfill the county’s needs. Diesch also saw the problem at Neptune Park.
Things are going better this year, but there are still openings for people who are interested in becoming lifeguards. Fairfield is helping out the county by offering two free lifeguard certifications this year during her annual lifeguard training courses. Those interested can reach Fairfield at BrunswickCPRLady@gmail.com.
Lifeguards play a big role in helping keep people safe as the beaches and pools get crowded in the summer months. Lifeguards are especially important on the beaches. Visitors who aren’t familiar with the area may not be familiar with the quirks of local tides, which can come in quickly and create issues for even the most experienced swimmers.
If you are looking for a summer job and think you can handle the responsibility of being a lifeguard, we encourage you to apply online at GlynnCounty.org/jobs. It’s not just a summer job, it provides a valuable service for the community.