Part of the reason why we were against the Oglethorpe Conference Center in downtown Brunswick was because the Brunswick-Glynn County Library was in the midst of a renovation that would expand the conference space at the facility. It seemed redundant to have two facilities so close to each other offering the same services.
After seeing the fee structure that was approved by the Glynn County Commission on Thursday, it has only reinforced that point.
To those who haven’t seen the renovations, the library now has conference room space that can transform to the needs of a variety of groups. Conference rooms A and B can hold up to 160 people each while conference room C can hold 80 people. The rooms can be partitioned off as needed or combined to accommodate as many as 400 people. There are also two new meeting rooms which can seat 20 and 30 people, respectively.
The cost to rent these new spaces are fairly reasonable considering the location. Renting conference rooms A or B cost $300 per day while conference room C will take $160 per day.
If you need a bigger space, conference rooms A and B can be combined for $500 while B and C combined will cost $400. All three rooms together would cost $600 per day to rent.
Smaller groups can rent the 20-seat and 30-seat meeting rooms for $40 and $60, respectively.
Rooms can also be rented for half a day at half the price. Nonprofits can get a 15-percent discount on all room rates. Other fees include a $30-per-hour after-hours rate; a $30-per-hour security fee to pay an off-duty police officer, if needed; and a $100 deposit, $250 for events at which alcohol would be served.
Marshes of Glynn Libraries Director Geri Mullis made it a point to say at the commission meeting that the library isn’t looking to make a profit, just to cover the cost of maintaining the premises.
Oglethorpe Conference Center prices would have likely been a lot higher considering the amount of money the center would have had to rake in to make up for the money borrowed to build the center. Competing against a large facility just down the street would have been tough, let alone competing with what’s available on Jekyll and St. Simons islands.
Thursday’s meeting is a reminder that the city dodged a bullet when the commission rejected borrowing money to build the center.