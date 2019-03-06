Some familiar visitors arrived Monday at the Marshes of Glynn Libraries’ Brunswick library. The books began returning to the shelf as the library is in the final stages of a six-month renovation project that is slated to be finished in April.
Staff at the library was working Monday to return the 51,000 items in its collection back into its renovated home. The tall shelves the library used in the past have been cut down, re-welded and powder coated by prisoners at Walker State Prison. The shorter shelves will give a more open feel to the library and allow in more natural light.
The renovations also highlight elements of the library and Brunswick’s past. The renovated features exposed ceiling from the 1975 construction while the interior design’s theme is industrial in connection with the nearby Port of Brunswick.
The biggest addition for the library is a large, new conference room that can fit up to 400 seats. Divider walls allow the space to be broken up into smaller meeting spaces when needed. It also has a catering kitchen attached to the conference space, which leads to a hallway with storage space and a back exit with a ramp onto Bay Street for easy loading and unloading.
Changes made will also allow the library to host after-hours events in the space. A gate is installed over the interior entrance to the library collection, allowing staff to close it off during after-hours events.
We are excited to see what the library will look like when all the finishing touches have been made. What may be most impressive is how Marshes of Glynn Libraries pulled off the renovation without spending more than it had to. The construction budget ended up at $85 per square foot while the overall budget including furniture was at $113.
The path to this new and improved space has been in the works for years. We are pleased to see the plans finally come to fruition.
We congratulate not only the staff at Marshes of Glynn Libraries, but also the local state legislators, Glynn County commissioners, library board members and others that supported the effort for helping make the dream come true.