Reading is one of the great multi-faceted skills that humans possess. Yes, you need to be able to read so that you can do basic things in life like buy goods, communicate with friends, family and business associates, stay up on local and world events, read street signs and about a million other things. But reading has never just been a basic skill.
Reading can also pull you into a fantasy land or a whodunit murder mystery. It can educate, entertain and spark a curiosity that lasts a lifetime.
That’s why it’s important to teach kids how much fun reading can be. Nothing helps nurture a chid’s reading habit like a library card.
That’s why we were excited to see the First Grade Library Card Campaign, which aims to introduce the students to the treasure trove of books and other resources they can access at the library, come back for a second year.
On Friday morning, Marshes of Glynn Libraries assistant director Ben Bryson read to first-graders at Altama Elementary School. Along with reading to the students, he brought them applications for library cards.
“First grade is a time when a lot of students have really just learned to read, and they’re starting to get more independent with it,” Bryson said. “And we thought that was an appropriate time to give them their own library cards. Then they can check out books on their own, to read on their own.”
Soon, library staff will deliver applications to all first-graders at the 10 elementary schools in the district, along with free copies of the children’s book “The Bravest Fish.” Bryson said more than 1,000 students will receive packets.
The library card initiative is supported by the St. Simons Island Rotary Club through a grant that covers printing costs for the cards and the free books. The rotary played a big role in promoting local literacy.
We credit the rotary, the library and others who are devoted to help increase literacy in the Golden Isles.
Reading is a skill these first-graders will need the rest of their lives. It’s important to start nurturing that skill now so it becomes a lifelong passion.