What constitutes a public record is pretty clearly stated by law. That is why we were a little flummoxed when one of our reporters asked for a copy of the letter that Urban Redevelopment Agency chairman LaRon Bennett gave to fellow members at a meeting Thursday, and he refused to do so.
The News filed an open records request with the city of Brunswick for the letter on Tuesday. That request was quickly processed by City Attorney Brian Corry, who added that he would have given us a copy of the letter had he been at the meeting when it ended. We appreciate the prompt response from the city on the request as we received the letter within an hour of asking for it.
Bennett’s refusal to provide our reporter with a copy of the letter showed an ignorance of what constitutes an open record on his part. The refusal was especially odd since the members discussed reading the letter aloud during the meeting.
The letter is pretty much what Bennett pushed for at the meeting. The URA is asking the city commission to add to its Feb. 6 meeting agenda to “Consider Approval of Contract Between the City of Brunswick and Elkins Construction, for Pre-Construction Services and Construction of the Oglethorpe Conference Center.”
Bennett’s letter said that approval would “allow Elkins to determine the cost to build the Oglethorpe Conference Center as presently planned. Once the current plan’s cost is determined, the commission will have the information needed to make an informed decision as to how to proceed.”
We still find it unbelievable that the URA has proceeded this far based on what it calls “rough estimates by the architect,” according to Bennett’s letter. Asking the city to borrow $5 million for a project based on a “rough estimate” is no way to run a project.
The cost should have been known well before borrowing money was brought up. That is why the city needs to vote not to invest another dime in this project as currently presented.
Bennett’s letter talked about how the study could provide “potentially missing opportunities for savings” on the project. We have an idea about where the city can find the savings.
It begins with not doing a study on the Oglethorpe project and moving on from what has been a disaster of a proposition from the beginning.