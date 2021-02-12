It is hard to imagine that an entire species could be wiped off the planet soon. That is the cold, harsh reality that the endangered North Atlantic right whale is facing.
For those who don’t know, the North Atlantic right whale makes the trip to our coastal waters in the winter months to give birth to new calves. Unfortunately, there aren’t many left in the species. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the species is one of the world’s most endangered with less than 400 left.
Whaling used to be the biggest threat to the North Atlantic right whale as it was nearly hunted into extinction in the 1890s by commercial whaling outfits. While whaling is no longer an issue, human interactions are still the No. 1 problem for the right whales.
Vessel strikes and fishing gear entanglements are the leading causes of death in right whales today. Increased ocean noise levels are also a concern for the species’ long-term outlook.
There is some good news concerning right whales. Fourteen calves have been spotted so far during this calving season. That is a good start, but it won’t matter if we are too careless to protect the few whales we have left.
That’s why it is incumbent on all of us to keep our oceans as clean as possible. In December, an Oceana report detailed how more than 1,800 species are affected by the 15 million metric tons of plastic that reaches the ocean each year. That much plastic no doubt has an effect on right whales, along with other vulnerable species.
We would be careless custodians if we let our garbage get into the ocean and wreak havoc. While it won’t solve all the problems right whales face, we can at the very least stow our trash properly.
If you have the urge to do more, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is holding a public comment period for recent recommendations to reduce the risk of North Atlantic right whale entanglements. If you agree with the changes or want to see the NOAA go further, you can leave your comment at www.regulations.gov/docket?D=NOAA-NMFS-2020-0031.
Each creature plays an important role in a thriving ecosystem. Removing a species permanently could lead to unforeseen issues down the line. Let’s all do our part to help preserve North Atlantic right whales before it’s too late to save them.