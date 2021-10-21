Come on, people. Let’s sweep COVID-19 out of this community and out of our lives.
If you have not taken the time to roll up your sleeves for one of the vaccines, do so today or tomorrow or the next day. If needles or vaccines are not your thing, fine. Follow the advice of health experts, the how-tos for not spreading or catching COVID-19. Mask up, keep a safe distance away from nonmembers of the household, and wash hands frequently when out and about.
Does anyone really want this nasty and vicious virus following us in the New Year? Not on your life, and 2022 is just more than two months away, it should be noted. So a lot of us have our work cut out for us.
The numbers do not lie. After months of free vaccine being offered, there are still more nontakers than takers. Consider Glynn County, for example, one of the more populated counties in the Coastal Corner of Georgia. As of Tuesday, less than half the population of the Golden Isles had troubled themselves to take one of the available vaccinations, and it leads the way at 49 percent. Camden County, a military community whose health is vital to national security, lags distantly behind at 37.4 percent.
It is a poor showing for both when considering by the best estimates of health experts that 75 percent vaccination participation will be needed throughout the nation to attain “herd immunity.”
It is a super poor showing when taking into account how many citizens our communities are losing to this potentially deadly virus. By the middle of this past August, 167 COVID-related deaths had been recorded across the Golden Isles in Glynn County alone. A little more than two months later, COVID-19 has added 130 more lives to its still rising toll. That’s 130 more loved ones, friends, neighbors, co-workers.
We would all like to make it through Christmas and arrive intact in the New Year, but that is not likely to happen until we are ready to change a few habits or overcome a few fears. And the sooner, the better.