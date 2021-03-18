The Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau recently reported an uptick in tourism by spring breakers compared to last year. Good news indeed for Glynn County’s economy after months of gagging on the COVID-19 pandemic.
What made the announcement even more uplifting was the make-up of vacationers. It was more than just the regular spring tide of college students. They also were baby boomers and their families, the director of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, Scott McQuade, told reporter Gordon Jackson last week.
Encouraging news for all. It’s a strong early indication that Georgians and other Americans are eager to leave the nest for scenery, recreation and sandy beaches. There’s no better place to find any of those attractions than the islands of the Golden Isles, in places like Jekyll Island with its miles of hiking and biking trails and natural oceanfront carpeting.
It goes without saying that most communities with economies dependent on tourism are doing what they can to draw their share of guests this summer. Many are restructuring popular events and festivals to make them more appealing to outsiders. They achieve their desired goal with adjustments that lessen the risk of COVID-19 contagion. The objective, of course, is to lower the fears of virus-wary travelers.
Like so many others, these communities can ill-afford another summer like the one that zapped their economies in 2020. People need jobs. They cannot always count on the government to bail them out. Politicians are politicians. They may lean one way today and another way tomorrow.
We trust the leaders of our own community are doing likewise to ensure a better tourist season than the one that crossed our bow last year. The economy of the Golden Isles is largely fueled by visitors.
Prudent planners are already thinking of doing what they can to provide individuals and families the safest place possible to vacation and unwind in the Golden Isles, even if it means a temporary restructuring of festivals and events. While settings may not mean a lot to some, they mean everything to others, and there’s room enough in the Isles and on the summer calendar for both the “some” and the “others.”
If necessary, let’s put our heads together, pool our resources — do everything and anything we can to ensure a successful tourist season.