There is something special about high school football. It’s not just about the game on the field, it’s the entire atmosphere that makes it so amazing. The students in the stands, the bands playing their hearts out, the murmur of the stadium that turns into a roar on a big play — all of it combines to make high school football games a uniquely enjoyable experience.
That atmosphere is ratcheted up tenfold when it comes to a rivalry game. Even though it is just one game in the standings, it feels like more is on the line when you play against your biggest rival. There’s nothing sweeter than bragging rights, after all.
It seems like football season just kicked off, but the biggest game in Glynn County is set to take place Friday at Glynn County Stadium. Crosstown rivals Brunswick High and Glynn Academy are set to kick off the Region 2-6A portion of their schedule against each other at 7:30 p.m.
This game always draws a big crowd, but we hope there isn’t a single empty seat at Glynn County Stadium on Friday night. We’d like to see the community come out in full force to support the players, coaches and staffs of both teams.
Glynn County Stadium might look a little different if this is your first time visiting this year. FieldTurf was installed in the stadium over the summer, replacing the natural grass field that didn’t hold up well to the amount of use the stadium gets. Each one of the end zones reflects the two teams that use the stadium with Terrors painted in Glynn Academy’s colors in one end zone and Pirates in Brunswick High colors in the other.
Football fans who don’t have a connection to either school will still likely enjoy a really good game. Six of the last eight meetings between the schools have been decided by seven points or less with the last three of the contests being decided by three points each.
It’s hard to beat a Friday night of good football. The forecast is as good as you could hope for in the middle of September along the coast. There’s no rain in the forecast, and temperatures are trending down towards typical fall numbers.
No matter which side you root for, let’s get the community out to what should be a great game. You can buy tickets online by going to www.gofan.co and typing in Brunswick High or Glynn Academy in the search bar.
We wish all the players, coaches and fans good luck this Friday night. Let’s have a great game.