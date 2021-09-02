When you consider the many deadly creatures past and present that have walked the earth, it is remarkable that humans managed to rise up to be the dominant species. Thanks to the gifts given to us by our creator, we were able to make up for not being as fast or as strong as animals thanks to our intellect and technological prowess.
The fruits of that labor can be seen throughout history. While many factors have spurred our existence forward, our ability to innovate and create has been a driving force for humanity’s success.
A lot of those innovations have been medical breakthroughs against microscopic enemies that have been more deadly to humans than even the biggest and most powerful animals. History is full of people like John Snow, a British doctor who innovated how to map out the spread of diseases to find the cause of a cholera outbreak in London in the 1850s.
Innovation has been our weapon of choice against deadly diseases for centuries, and it has been the best tool we have in the fight against COVID-19. It started with Operation Warp Drive, which was an initiative started under former President Donald Trump to speed up the process of creating a vaccine for this awful disease.
The program worked as we now have a variety of vaccines available which have been approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, and one vaccine, from Pfizer, that has full FDA approval.
Innovation has also come from how we treat the disease. Southeast Georgia Health System is expanding its outpatient monoclonal antibody therapy, which uses synthetic antibodies. This kind of treatment has been used to deliver drugs or radioactive substances to fight against cancer cells.
The treatment helps COVID-19 patients by aiding the immune system to stop COVID-19 from spreading. It can help keep those who contract the disease out of the hospital, which is a big deal considering how overrun the hospital is with COVID cases at the moment.
The treatment is used to treat those 12 years old and older with a body mass index greater than 25. Vaccinated and unvaccinated people can get the antibody transfusions if they are diagnosed with COVID-19, are at high risk for severe illness, hospitalization or death and currently aren’t experiencing symptoms.
The treatment works best when given as soon as possible, so stay alert. You can get more information on the treatment by calling 912-466-7222.
We have the technology and innovation to keep this disease in check, but it is on us to actually take advantage of it. Don’t let the gifts God gave us to survive spoil.