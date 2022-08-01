No head coach in college football is riding as high as Georgia coach Kirby Smart right now. He snapped the Bulldogs’ national championship drought in January when Georgia beat Alabama — its most difficult antagonist the last few years — 33-18 in the College Football Playoff championship game.
Smart deserves all the praise for guiding the Bulldogs back to the top spot in college football. He has worked as hard as any coach in the country to amass a wealth of talented players in Athens. He molded their potential into a championship squad that overcame an unexpected defeat in the SEC Championship by extracting a little revenge against the Crimson Tide in the national championship.
While Smart has done incredibly well, there is one area where we disagree with the coach — moving the Georgia-Florida game out of Jacksonville.
In a visit on the SEC Network’s “SEC Now” during SEC Media Days, Smart reiterated that he would like the rivalry clash to be played at the two schools’ home fields instead of the neutral site of Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field.
Smart’s main reason for the change is recruiting. Smart argues that having the game in Jacksonville is a disadvantage.
“For me, I’m competing against guys all across the SEC who host kids at their biggest game,” Smart said. “When Auburn hosts Alabama, guess where the recruits are? They’re at Auburn. It’s an opportunity to bring in these kids that fly in all across the country. What game do they want to see Georgia play? They’d like to see Georgia play Florida, and they can’t do that.”
Smart’s reasoning is understandable from a coaching perspective, but it is short-sighted in the long haul.
For a sport that was built on tradition and rivalries, college football is quickly losing both. There aren’t many games like Georgia-Florida — a rivalry game on a neutral field with a 50/50 split in fans. It’s always fun to see the stadium filled to capacity with one side in red and one side in blue.
While tradition is very important, so are economics. Glynn and Camden counties both substantially benefit from Georgia-Florida weekend as many Bulldog fans come to the coast for the weekend. They drive, bus or even take a boat to the game in Jacksonville and come back to the Isles afterwards.
Some of that might still happen if the game is moved. Bulldog fans may stay in the area before heading down to Gainesville when Florida hosts. That is just speculation, though. It might not happen at all, and it would also be every other year instead of every year.
Since 1933, the rivalry game has been played in Jacksonville. It might be selfish of us, but we hope the tradition continues. It’s always a boon to have the Bulldog fans in the Isles for the big game, and we don’t want that to end anytime soon.