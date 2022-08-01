No head coach in college football is riding as high as Georgia coach Kirby Smart right now. He snapped the Bulldogs’ national championship drought in January when Georgia beat Alabama — its most difficult antagonist the last few years — 33-18 in the College Football Playoff championship game.

Smart deserves all the praise for guiding the Bulldogs back to the top spot in college football. He has worked as hard as any coach in the country to amass a wealth of talented players in Athens. He molded their potential into a championship squad that overcame an unexpected defeat in the SEC Championship by extracting a little revenge against the Crimson Tide in the national championship.

More from this section

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Many people have memories of heading to the local hardware store with their dads, to pick up items for a weekend project. There is a kind of magic in a family-owned hardware store that a big box store can’t even begin to capture.