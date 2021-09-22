When The News talked to Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste ahead of his third attempt to pass the physical agility course as a part of his effort to get his Georgia Peace Officer’s Standards and Training certification, Battiste was optimistic he would pass it.
“I am confident I will pass it, and I want to get it done,” Battiste said Friday. On Monday, he lived up to his word, completing the course 10 seconds ahead of the 2 minute, 6 second time limit.
Monday’s attempt was the last chance this year Battiste would have had to complete the course and continue his efforts to earn his POST certification. When the county hired Battiste as chief, it was with the understanding that he would be POST certified within a year.
Now that he has passed the agility course, which should be noted was added just this year to POST certification process, Battiste can continue his certification efforts. Up next is the state’s 11-week law enforcement academy, which includes everything from firearms proficiency to training scenarios.
When Battiste was first hired, we asked the community to give him a chance. Not everyone has done that as his detractors have seized on every opportunity they can to criticize him. Some have even spread unfounded rumors on social media in an effort to sow dissension.
Those who would condemn Battiste because he didn’t pass the agility course on his first or second try must be impatient people who are hard to please. That or they are going out of their way to find whatever fault they can on a man who has been on the job for just a couple of months.
Battiste not only completed the course this time, but the 56-year-old also did it with 10 seconds to spare. The chief showed his determination and work ethic by going through some tough training to make sure he passed the course. We commend him for his effort.
As long as Battiste achieves POST certification within the time frame specified when he was hired, what should matter going forward is the job Battiste does as chief. There will be a lot of eyes on Glynn County in October when the defendants charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery go to trial. There is also Georgia-Florida weekend at the end of the month, which can be a tough time for local law enforcement.
How the police department and the chief handle whatever hoopla and hysteria emerges from those events will be the true test.