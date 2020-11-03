Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it — a slice of wisdom and a fair warning to the world offered by late writer and philosopher George Santanyana (1863-1952). His famous quote has evolved into a host of variations, including this one: Those who don’t learn from the past are doomed to repeat it.
In regards to a pending vote by the Brunswick City Commission, we offer another version: Those who attempt to erase the past are doomed to repeat it.
Any vote to remove the visual reminder of a dismal chapter in American history will be just that: an attempt to blot out the past. Highly imprudent in an age where children know more about Batman, X-Men and Wonder Woman than they do real events and people.
How about this option: Section the area off where the stone tribute to the Confederacy stands and add context to the dedicated marker. Tell the actual story, a story that begins with the cruel and unjust enslavement of fellow human beings; a war that freed them that pitted brother against brother and which cost dearly in blood and lives; the terrible hardship that followed in striving for acceptance; and the heroes who spurred change after forcing America to take a good look at itself in the mirror, people like Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. End it with the ongoing struggle for complete equality and pass the baton to rising generations.
That is the far better option. This proposed solution teaches. It challenges. What it does not do is erase a deep wound that begs for healing.
Commissioners have a real opportunity here. For everyone’s sake, they will seize it.
Moneywise, it would be the least expensive alternative. Taking the monument down for removal would be a risky undertaking. The site has been its home since 1902. Moving it could cause cracks or worse.
Another benefit: City Hall would not have to worry about defending its actions in court.
Moreover, it would be in keeping with the very recommendation by the committee appointed by Mayor Cornell Harvey and other city commissioners to examine the issue.
Lest they have forgotten, their own committee voted to keep the Confederate memorial at Hanover Square.
The city and the commission might be hard-pressed to convince other citizens to serve on future committees if time invested in researching, discussing and debating prove to be a waste of personal time, effort and energy.