The motto for the Brunswick High football team is “All About the Family.” It reflects the bond that is formed by a team as players from different backgrounds and experiences come together to form not only a cohesive unit but develop a love for each other.
That type of unity is sorely needed in our country right now. To help foster that ideal, the BHS football team is hosting the “All About the Family” Unity March from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday with players, coaches and community leaders leading the way. Everyone’s meeting in the high school parking lot.
The tragic events that have unfolded in our nation this year have led to an uproarous demand for change. The killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville at the hands of police officers have sparked protests across the states and globe.
Let us not forget that tragic event in our own community: the senseless killing of Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23. The shooting death and how poorly the case was handled sparked the #IRunWithMaud movement that is still going strong today.
The video of Arbery’s murder ignited outrage from a wide section of our community from people of all races and backgrounds.
Among those most affected are the people who knew Arbery, like Brunswick High teacher and football coach Jason Vaughn. The same goes for the players that Vaughn coaches.
BHS coaches, to their credit, have been there in lock-step with their players to find out how they are coping with everything that is happening.
They’ve let their players express how they feel.
“A lot of those guys, being young African-American men, they saw themselves in Ahmaud,” Vaughn told The News. “A lot of our players watched that footage, and a lot of them couldn’t sleep.”
The fear and anger the players felt was justified. Arbery wasn’t different from them, after all. He played in the same uniform and stadium they do.
That fear and anger could have turned into violence and vengeance, but the BHS coaching staff helped provide players a positive, constructive outlet.
Vaughn emphasized to them that their actions can leave a lasting impact.
“I’ve talked to the kids about different methods to positively do things, and that’s one of the things with our march,” Vaughn said. “Our march is a unity march.”
We encourage everyone in the community who can to don their best blue shirt, attend the march and show their support to these players and coaches as they try to help bring positive change to our community.
The only way to stamp out this illogical hatred forever is to do it together. We are all one family. Let’s show that at Tuesday’s march.