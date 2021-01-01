Good riddance to 2020 — that is probably what many thought while celebrating the calendar turning over to a new year. It has indeed been a surreal year that nobody could have predicted would be so much of a struggle.
Most of that anger is no doubt directed at the COVID-19 pandemic, which has gripped the entire world since March. It is rare to be shocked in this day and age, but not many people saw this coming or knew how bad it would be 12 months ago.
The pandemic affected all aspects of our daily lives, the most obvious being the massive loss of life. That includes more than 330,000 nationwide and 124 residents in Glynn County as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. Those we’ve lost leave a hole that is impossible to fill.
There have also been onerous economic setbacks. Businesses had to shut their doors or change how they did business during the pandemic. Many people found their livelihoods threatened as jobs were lost and pay hours cut.
Throw in the life-altering measures taken to stop the spread of the disease — school closures, recreational events canceled, not seeing family and friends as much, etc. — and the pandemic has in some form or fashion affected everyone.
While it dominated all of our thoughts, 2020 was more than the pandemic. The deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sparked renewed conversations about police brutality and how it disproportionately affects Black Americans.
Locally, the death of Ahmaud Arbery — a 25-year-old Black man who was chased down by three White men and shot and killed while jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood — ignited outrage and peaceful protests in our community. The fate of the men accused of murdering Arbery is now in the hands of the justice system.
On top of all that, 2020 was also an election year. Instead of actually discussing policies, more time was spent on political bickering and negative campaigning to influence voters.
Yes, 2020 has been a tough year on many fronts. But just because the calendar is turning over doesn’t mean our problems will magically go away. While we will never forget the bad that happened the past 12 months, we should also remember the good that came out of it.
In the midst of our struggles, we saw incredible acts of generosity on display as people helped each other get through the toughest times. The worst circumstances have a way of bringing out the best in a lot of us.
We are hopeful 2021 will be better than 2020. Vaccines are starting to be rolled out for COVID-19 so life as we know it may soon resemble something closer to our pre-pandemic existence.
Until then, let us continue to follow the guidance of our local health officials and support each other as we move into a new year.