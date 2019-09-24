It has been obvious for some time that the zoning regulations for Glynn County need to be overhauled. Removing redundancies, clearing up confusion and putting a system in place that is a lot clearer and easier to understand will help mitigate the issues the county has run into in the last few years.
Of course, redoing the zoning ordinances would be worthless without getting feedback from the citizens who live here. That is what the county is asking for right now.
Consultant TSW design released its report on the deficiencies in the county’s zoning ordinances last week. Now the group is reaching out to citizens to suggest ways the ordinances can be improved. The report can be found on the county’s website at glynncounty.org/zoningupdate. Just click on the diagnostic report link on the page to view the report.
A substantial part of the report is devoted to the policy questions that need input from county citizens. Policy questions are not recommendations for ordinance changes, but are a list of important questions that will need to be explored by the public during the process.
The topics are varied and may be overwhelming to consider. There are policy questions that deal with design and site, procedural and administrative, streets and transportations and miscellaneous questions. Under those headings are a variety of questions that look at everything from building codes, public notices, zoning variances, historical homes, light pollution and everything in between.
The county will host three open houses to get feedback from residents, with the first slated for Oct. 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Friday in downtown Brunswick. Two more open houses are Oct. 5, with one taking place at Mary Ross Waterfront Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during Coast Fest. The other is slated from 2 to 6 p.m. at Room 108 at the St. Simons Island Casino.
If you can’t make it to an open house, you can send in your feedback at zoningupdate@glynncounty-ga.gov. If you want to hear specifically about the report, the Islands and Mainland planning commissions will discuss its contents from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today at a joint meeting at St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road on St. Simons Island.
While it may be seem like a daunting task to consider, we encourage everyone to visit the website, read the full report and consider the questions being asked about topics that need more clarity. With all the fighting over zoning issues recently, it is important for us as a county to get this revamping of ordinances right the first time. That can only happen, though, if the people who will be most affected, the citizens, participate in the process.