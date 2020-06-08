Residents who have not voted with an absentee ballot in party and nonpartisan primaries and don’t plan to will get a last chance to decide who to put in charge of local, state and federal governments Tuesday. And they will have plenty of time to do it. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Election officials advise that public health is very much on their minds this week. They are taking every precaution possible to provide a virus-free environment. Rooms are being arranged to enable voters to remain six feet apart. Surfaces will be wiped down with a disinfectant.
As for facial coverings, wear them if you have them. Poll workers will be. There is disagreement aplenty over the effectiveness of paper and cloth masks, which can be uncomfortable to anyone not used to wearing them, but in a closed environment, it’s worth the discomfort for the short amount of time required to a cast a ballot.
Both political parties offer a choice of candidates in a number of races.
Depending on the party chosen, voters will show support for or decide who wins outright or who advances to the Nov. 3 general election in races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, state Senate and House, school board and Glynn County Commission. They also will vote in the presidential preference primary.
One political post that has drawn a lot of attention in recent months, the office of District Attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, will be no contest at all Tuesday. Incumbent District Attorney Jackie Johnson, a Republican, is running without opposition in either party. Whether independent candidate Keith Higgins will be on the ballot in November to challenge her reelection will hinge on whether he collects the proper number of signatures from registered voters in the five-county judicial circuit.
Important decisions will be made by local, state and federal governments over the next few months and years. Support the men and women who come closest to your own position on issues like taxes, citizen arrest laws, hate crime legislation, border control and health care.
Tuesday, the primaries, is the time to let your voice be heard.