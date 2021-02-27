Anyone who thinks lobbyists have only scant influence over what the men and women elected to the state legislature deem important needs only to look at some of the debates making the most noise in Atlanta today. It may surprise some, disgust or anger others.
People are dying from a virus that traveled here from the other side of the world, local economies are in tatters, and charities are urging everyone to give more because more people are going to bed hungry, but what is a top priority in the Georgia General Assembly today? Allowing gamblers to legally place bets on sports.
The Senate Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee passed the issue to where it has belonged all along: to the people, the voters, of this great state. If upheld by the full Senate and adopted by a wide enough margin in the House, the question of whether to allow legalized gambling in Georgia’s 159 counties will finally be answered not by politicians but by the general population.
It’s where a major change in attitude toward legalized gambling in this state has belonged all along. Politicians can’t be trusted with it. They are too easily swayed by whatever potential revenue it might generate for state coffers, especially if it is decided that funds generated by gambling can be channeled to areas of the budget other than those under the label of education.
Just put the issue in the form of a constitutional amendment on statewide ballots in 2022 and move on. There are too many real pressing issues requiring action.
Thanks to Gov. Brian Kemp, one is already being dealt with. He announced this week that teachers and school staff will be added to the initial wave of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s a relief to thousands of educators, many of whom fear exposure to the sometimes deadly virus. Protecting them with every means available through modern health science is the right thing to do.
The virus, of course, is not the only monster public schools are facing. In some areas of the state, property taxes that operate and maintain schools are down substantially due to the inability of unemployed Georgians to pay. Education, as well as cities and counties feeling the same economic shakes or pains, ought to be among the priorities of the General Assembly.
These issues barely scratch the surface of the list of important priorities. Each hour legislators spend hollering over something that ought to be decided by the electorate is another hour stolen from real issues.