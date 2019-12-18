Of all the things we have asked citizens to help with this year, asking for help in convincing a TV show to pick Brunswick is probably the strangest request. But we assure you that the benefits of Brunswick being selected for the show “Small Business Revolution” is worth the effort.
For those who are wondering what “Small Business Revolution” is, the show highlights small towns and businesses that have struggled and deserve help and money to support small businesses. If selected, the city will be featured in an eight-episode documentary and earn a $500,000 award for brick and mortar work and in-kind marketing for individual businesses in the community.
Brunswick is one of the 10 semifinalist looking to be selected for the next season. The competition includes Waseca, Minn.; Spearfish, S.D.; Livingston, Mont.; Oregon City, Oregon; The Dalles, Oregon; Benica, Calif.; Bisbee, Ariz.; Xenia, Ohio; and Fredonia, N.Y.
The producers of the show visited the area earlier this month and met with 36 different businesses in the area. Local businesswoman and Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce board member Donna Davis said the producers were impressed with what Brunswick had to offer during their visit.
Now it is time to show the producers how much we as citizens want them to pick Brunswick. Anyone can do that by leaving a comment on the show’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/smallbizrev/posts/2647461941964086.
The top 5 cities will be announced in mid January. That’s also when voting will start with the winning town announced at the end of January. But we can’t count our chickens before they hatch. It’s important for us to continue to campaign for Brunswick online to make sure the producers know we want their show to come to our city.
We have spent a lot of time this year talking about how Brunswick is taking steps forward to revitalize itself. Between new developments bringing more businesses and living space downtown to a concerted effort from community stakeholders to seek out solutions, there is a wave of positive momentum building for the city.
Being a part of “Small Business Revolution” could contribute greatly to that momentum. Not only would the monetary investment be beneficial, Brunswick would be showcased to a worldwide audience. People watching could see what we see — a city with so much potential that is on the brink of becoming greater than it already is.