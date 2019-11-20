Like it has done to many other people from various walks in life, the city of Brunswick has managed to captivate the producers of the television series “Small Business Revolution.” The show highlights small towns and businesses that have struggled and deserve help and money to support small businesses.
Brunswick is still one of the 10 cities under consideration to be featured on the show. The competition includes Waseca, Minn.; Spearfish, S.D.; Livingston, Mont.; Oregon City, Oregon; The Dalles, Oregon; Benica, Calif.; Bisbee, Ariz.; Xenia, Ohio; and Fredonia, N.Y.
The reward for being selected is pretty substantial. The winning city will be featured in an eight episode documentary and receive $500,000 for brick-and-mortar work and in-kind marketing for individual businesses in the community.
Something you can’t measure with money is the exposure the area would get from the show. It would allow millions of people around the world to see what Brunswick has to offer — and we have a lot to offer.
It is true that the city has had some issues in the last couple of decades, but a lot of those problems are being addressed now. We are seeing more businesses set up shop in downtown Brunswick. We also just had a study released that showed downtown Brunswick could absorb more than 60 rental and for-sale housing units per year over the next five years.
There is a desire for people not just to come to Brunswick, but to live and work here. And to the community’s credit, several stakeholders have come together to put the pieces in place to make that happen. They have taken lessons from how Macon revived its downtown and put those principals in place here.
The same community effort that has helped get Brunswick’s revival going is also helping push the campaign to get “Small Business Revolution” producers to consider focusing on the city. It was people nominating Brunswick and telling the producers what our city has to offer that got us this far, but there is still work to be done.
The show’s production team will be making a trip to Brunswick in early or mid December. We may know when they’re coming or we may not, but that will be our time to convince them to pick Brunswick.
Local businesswoman and Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce board member Donna Davis, who along with Susan Imhoff helped lead the initiative to get Brunswick on the show, said local merchants and their employees should assume anyone who walks in could be part of the TV crew.
Let’s put our best foot forward and leave no doubt who the producers should pick for “Small Business Revolution.”