The common complaint when people watch Major League Baseball on television today is how long the games take. There are plenty of theories as to why the game takes so long today — numerous pitching changes, hitters taking more pitches, etc. Whatever is to blame, MLB officials seem content on finding a way to speed up the game.
While that might work for MLB, when it comes to spending a bunch of money on building a baseball stadium in Brunswick, we are happy to see the city is pumping the brakes a little bit.
For those who don’t know, BQK Baseball is looking to bring a prospect franchise from the Coastal Plain League to Brunswick. The CPL is a wood-bat collegiate summer team that includes the Savannah Bananas and the Macon Bacon.
This issue first came up publicly at the last city commission meeting of 2019. BQK was looking to enter into a pair of memorandums of understanding with the city to negotiate the building, improving and financing of a baseball facility at an undetermined location.
The MOUs state that the facility would be funded by the city at an estimated cost not to exceed $13 million. BQK would also make “significant investment” in the stadium and improvements, and would commit to remaining at the stadium for at least 15 years.
Commissioners bristled at the speed of which the process was taking place. We agree with that sentiment. There’s not a pitch clock yet in the majors, and there is no reason to rush into this process. A town hall was slated to take place before Jan. 15, but that has now been pushed back to mid February at the request of BQK.
We remain intrigued about the idea of bringing baseball back to Brunswick, which served as a home to minor league clubs in the 1950s and 60s. Both franchises in Savannah and Macon have been very popular and draw thousands of fans each home game.
A franchise in Brunswick could serve as a nice piece to help the continued revitalization of the area. But as with any building project, the cost of it has to be weighed against how much it will benefit the area. If the cost is greater than the benefit, it’s not a project worth pursuing.
There is a need to rush to every decision in today’s society, but the city is correct to slow down when it comes to the stadium project. Mayor Cornell Harvey said that the MOUs were the starting point for negotiations. Now let’s see how they play out.
There is still a lot to learn about the project overall. So let’s take our time and find the best path forward before committing to a project that we will come to regret.