Even if you didn’t turn on your TV or look at a calendar in 2019, you probably know 2020 is not just an election year but a presidential election year. It seems like this election cycle has been never ending — largely because the field of Democratic challengers was so large, single debates were multi-night affairs just to give everybody a chance to speak.
While time seems to pass by faster and faster each year, it seems like elections take forever to arrive. By the time November arrives, we suspect a lot of people will just be ready to get the process over with after seeing the saturation from the election in all aspects of their lives.
The fear is that the superabundance of the election’s intrusion into our daily lives via television, social media and other platforms will lead to voter apathy. It’s only human to, at some point, tune out all of the noise.
Still, we hope that the saturation to come will not prevent people from doing their duty and going to the ballot box. It is important that every American who is eligible to vote does. That is how we honor the men and women who have scarified their lives to make sure we have the right to choose our leaders.
Our hope for this election cycle is that there will be more civility between candidates and those arguing for said candidates. Civil discourse is an important part of our democracy. We are a nation of hundreds of millions of people who see the world differently from each other. The ability to debate our differences in opinion is a cherished right.
However, that system only works if we do so respectfully. When debates and discussions are limited to nothing but shouting matches and name-calling, nothing is learned from the exercise.
It’s also important not to get transfixed on the presidential election. We will be electing people for a variety of offices from the local level all the way up to president. There will also be items like a new Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) that will be on the ballot locally.
It is going to be a long process before Election Day arrives in November. It will feel even longer if we let the election affect how we treat each other. Let’s make it a less nerve-racking experience by keeping the discussion civil and polite.