This space has often touted the generosity displayed by Golden Isles residents. We as a community have shown time and time again our capacity to reach out to help those in need knows no bounds.
So it comes as no surprise to us that there are already plans in the works to help those who have been affected by Hurricane Dorian, particularly in the Bahamas. If you were glued to the television watching coverage of the storm, it’s easy to see why the Bahamas are in dire need of help.
Dorian smashed into the northern part of the nation made up of islands off the Florida coast as a Category 5 storm. It is one of the most powerful, if not the most powerful, hurricane to make landfall in our history. The storm first impacted Abaco Islands, then hovered over Grand Bahama Island for about 36 hours. To those trapped on the island, it must have felt like an eternity.
At least 30 people in the Bahamas have died as a result of Dorian, but officials expect that number to grow exponentially. We may not know the true number for a while.
Needless to say, the Bahamas needs help. It’s a position we have been in before after hurricanes Matthew and Irma, though our issues then pale in comparison to the devastation the Bahamas is facing.
Some help has already gone out. Local Christian nonprofit relief organization MAP International has sent half of the 2,500 disaster health kits earmarked for the Bahamas, along with 200 Sawyer water filters.
There is also a local effort underway to help the Bahamas through donations of items such as canned goods, trash bags, flashlights, batteries, feminine items and toiletries, diapers, wet wipes, bedding and other supplies. Glynn County residents Abby and Clark Drury have organized the relief effort to take supplies to the town of West End, a place that has a special spot in their hearts through annual trips to a resort there. Items can be dropped off at Chick-fil-A locations in Brunswick and St. Simons Island, as well as some locations in Jacksonville.
If you know of any other efforts to help out those who are hurting from Hurricane Dorian, please let us know so we can shine a light on them. And if you have the ability, we urge you to help out the relief efforts in any way you can. Let’s reach out a hand to help lift up our neighbors.