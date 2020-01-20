Society doesn’t always appreciate those who shine a light on its problems and shortcomings, especially in the moment. There is often pushback when people try to change things for the better against people who don’t or won’t acknowledge there is a problem in the first place.
As much as Martin Luther King, Jr., was revered by people in his time for his unflinching efforts to point out a great injustice in our society, he was also reviled by those who didn’t want the status quo to change. That hatred is what eventually led an assassin to take him from this world far too soon.
More than 50 years after his death, we celebrate the impact King had on our society. We celebrate the man who made us examine how we treat one another and how living with hate was no way to live at all.
King didn’t use violence to achieve that goal. The nonviolent civil protests he led and inspired enraged his opponents to the point that they acted out in violence against people who just wanted to be treated equally. Such vitriol was on display for the whole nation and world to see.
While his opposition reacted with violence, King preached love and equality. He wanted a world where everyone was equal — a world where it didn’t matter what color your skin was.
We, as a society, have taken leaps to try to make King’s vision closer to reality. Unfortunately, there are still too many in our society who believe superiority is defined by skin color. There are too many who stupidly believe that other races are inferior.
Our hope is that these people will come to understand that all of us are God’s children, and that we all have the right to pursue our dreams equally. We all deserve to be treated the same. We all deserve the chance to live and thrive on our own merits, not to be held down because of something as superficial as skin color.
While we celebrate King’s legacy today, let’s not forget the lessons he taught us. Let’s follow the golden rule when we interact with our fellow men and women — treating other people the way we would want to be treated.
Let’s continue to strive to make our society a level playing field for all. Let’s continue to try to make King’s dreams come true.