The Brunswick High School band has a tremendous opportunity to attend a prestigious event after being selected to perform in this year’s Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day parade. Such an endeavor though is an expensive one. That’s why the band has been raising money for the trip throughout the year.
The goal, said BHS band director John Birge, is to raise enough money in order to reach its goal so all students can afford to go. Unfortunately, he said there is still a significant amount of funds that need to be raised.
While Thanksgiving will be here before we know it, there is still time to help the BHS band reach its goal. On Saturday, the band will be hosting “Glynn County’s Largest Carwash Event” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Glynn Place Mall.
Along with having about 150 students working to clean cars in four lanes of traffic, the event will also have a bounce house, snow cone stand, Jenga and corn hole games. The fundraiser is more than just a car wash — it’s a family-friendly event. Not only will you and your kids have fun at the event, but it is also a chance to support the BHS band’s worthwhile cause.
Being a member of the band comes with the same learning experiences as any other kind of competition. You work hard every day on your craft. You learn to work as a team with other band members to produce an exciting product that you can show off on Friday nights and at competitions throughout the year. While doing so, you learn important qualities such as discipline and perseverance.
We encourage everyone who can to swing by the event and help the BHS band reach its goal. Even if your car doesn’t need a wash, stop by and donate a few bucks to a good cause and enjoy a nice Saturday afternoon out with your family in the process.
The Brunswick High band has earned its opportunity to show the rest of the world just how talented it is. Let’s help them make it happen.