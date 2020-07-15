American pop culture has a habit of holding vigilantes in high esteem. Whether it is a superhero such as Batman or the many, many movies that feature people out for revenge, the lone wolf stereotype of one man working against the system to save innocent people appeals to many of us — at least in the sense of making for an entertaining few hours in a movie theater or on our couches at home.
Hollywood, though, is very different from real life. The vigilantes portrayed on the silver screen are never wrong. They always correctly diagnose who the bad people are and eliminate them with impunity. But what happens when a vigilante gets the wrong person? The movies never show those scenes.
That’s why what took place Monday, a House panel meeting to discuss the issue, is hopefully the first step toward changing Georgia’s citizens arrest law. The law allows private citizens to arrest another if a crime is committed “in his presence or within his immediate knowledge.” An arrest can be made on “reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion” if the crime is a felony and the offender is attempting to escape.
It has come under fire in the aftermath of Ahmaud Arbery’s death in Satilla Shores on Feb. 23 as it was cited by Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill. Barnhill’s interpretation of the law was given as a reason for not arresting those involved in the shooting. After Barnhill recused himself from the case, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved and arrested Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael on felony murder charges and other offenses related to Arbery’s death.
Taking the law into your own hands can be a dangerous situation. Arrests can be especially dangerous as most people don’t like the idea of spending even one night in jail. When handled by police, the danger is mitigated somewhat. They have the authority to arrest someone and more often than not, suspects do not put up a fight. But suspects do occasionally try everything in their power to avoid going to jail, and sometimes that means turning to violence.
Now imagine it’s not a police officer trying to arrest someone for a crime. It’s easy to see how quickly a situation like that could get out of hand.
Citizens — no matter how many cop shows they watch — are not trained to investigate crimes, and they are especially not trained to arrest someone.
Instead of acting on your own when you think a crime has been committed, your best bet is to call the police, who have been trained in crime investigations and arresting people. Amending or removing the citizens arrest law will go a long way to ensuring the rights and safety of all going forward.