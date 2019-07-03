The Declaration of Independence remains an incredible document 243 years after it was written. It lays out the grievances of people scattered across a continent who were tired of living under a tyrant’s thumb.
Our founding fathers rightly believed that the colonies could and should govern themselves. They believed that a man deserved to have control over his destiny instead of a king living across the Atlantic Ocean. The second paragraph of the Declaration gets right to the point.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
But the Declaration of Independence is more than a list of issues between a people and the government that had dominion over them. It is a statement to the fact that each of us has the right to determine how our lives will turn out.
Living up to that promise has been difficult at times for our nation. It took longer than it should have for us to ban slavery. Civil rights for African Americans and women also lagged behind. We are not a perfect country, but we are now a country where freedom for all is not just a concept but a statement of fact.
We are not a country that was built on the rule of a king. We are a country that was built by all men and women, for all men and women. Rich and poor, free and slaves all played a role in shaping our nation.
The men who signed the Declaration of Independence put their lives on the line to stand up for the rights to live as they saw fit. The men and women that have spilled blood in every conflict in American history have done so to protect that legacy.
As you enjoy the food, fireworks and fun that come with celebrating the birth of our nation, remember the multitudes of men and women of every color and creed who helped make the dream come true.
We may bicker and squabble over our differences as Americans. The beauty of this country is that we have the right to do so. Let that freedom unite us this Independence Day.